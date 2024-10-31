Privacy Overview
Biya regime recovers CFA1bn in evaded customs duties in 15 days 0
Cameroon’s Directorate General of Customs (DGD), under the Ministry of Finance, held its 196th session today to approve customs violation cases covering October 15 to October 30. According to the customs communication office, over CFA1 billion in compromised or evaded duties was recovered. CFA1.3 billion in fines was imposed on various violators of customs regulations.
Common violations observed included undeclared goods imports (55 cases), false declarations of goods values (51 cases), and missing Value and Classification Reports (RVC) for calculating applicable duties and taxes on imports (45 cases).
An internal DGD source stated that the goal for 2024 is to reach the 200th approval session, surpassing the 15 sessions held in 2023. This milestone aims to secure higher revenues from importers and exporters who often sidestep customs regulations.
Source: Business in Cameroon