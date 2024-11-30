Privacy Overview
Biya regime resumes land dispute with British American Tobacco over Bastos Property 0
The land dispute between the Cameroonian government and British American Tobacco (BAT) over a 4-hectare property in Bastos, an upscale neighborhood in Yaoundé, has reignited. The Minister of State Property and Land Affairs, Henri Eyébé Ayissi, has reversed his earlier decision in this contentious case, adding a new twist to the ongoing saga.
On June 20, 2024, the minister issued a decree allowing the government to exercise its preemption rights over the disputed land, originally owned by BAT. The land was then returned to local families. However, on July 31, 2024, Eyébé Ayissi rescinded this decree, citing “very high instructions” from President Paul Biya, conveyed through a letter from Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Secretary-General of the Presidency. BAT had previously denounced the government’s seizure of its property, prompting this intervention.
In a surprising move, Eyébé Ayissi reinstated the June 20 decree on November 25, 2024. This decision followed a formal appeal filed by lawyer Olivier Chi Nouako on behalf of the families who had received the land. Eyébé Ayissi acknowledged that he might have overinterpreted the president’s instructions from the June 26 letter, noting that it did not explicitly require the repeal of the June 20 decree.
With this latest development, the dispute is likely heading back to court. BAT had already taken legal action to reclaim the property and signaled its willingness to escalate the case to international courts if necessary. After a July 11 hearing at the Administrative Court in Yaoundé, BAT’s lawyers indicated that they were prepared to pursue all available legal remedies.
Beyond the legal wrangling, the case highlights allegations of high-level maneuvering by influential figures seeking control of the land. Sources claim that the local families who initially regained ownership of the property under the June 20 decree quickly sold it to prominent individuals, including some close to the presidency.
