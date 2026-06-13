Finding an internship remains a major challenge for many students in Cameroon. While universities graduate thousands of students every year, access to a first professional experience often remains one of the biggest barriers to employment.
In an effort to bridge the gap between academic training and labor market needs, the Ministry of Higher Education signed partnership agreements on June 3 in Yaoundé with the Cameroon Press and Publishing Corporation (Sopecam), Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), and the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA).
The agreements are designed to expand access to academic and professional internships for students and recent graduates in sectors considered strategic for the country’s development, including media, telecommunications, and civil aviation. According to the ministry, the partnerships aim to improve graduate employability through skills-based professional experience, support workforce integration, reduce youth unemployment and underemployment, strengthen the practical orientation of university programs, and encourage innovation in key sectors of the economy.
Beyond the signing ceremony, the initiative addresses a long-standing criticism of Cameroon’s higher education system: the disconnect between academic training and the skills employers seek.
Many companies argue that graduates often possess strong theoretical knowledge but lack the practical experience needed to enter the workforce. Under the agreements, students will have the opportunity to work within partner organizations, gain hands-on experience, develop job-ready skills, and better understand the realities of their future professions.
Targeting Fast-Changing Industries
The initiative comes as youth employment remains a major concern for policymakers. Higher education specialists generally view internships as a critical step between university and employment. They help students build professional networks, gain valuable experience, and in some cases secure their first job.
The choice of partners also reflects the government’s desire to steer students toward industries undergoing rapid transformation.
In telecommunications, digitalization is creating demand for skills related to networks, digital services, and cybersecurity. In civil aviation, modernization efforts are opening opportunities in management, safety, and technology-related fields. The media sector is also evolving rapidly as digital platforms reshape how information is produced and consumed.
Higher Education Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo said the partnerships are intended to better prepare students for their professional careers. According to him, the internship programs will provide direct exposure to strategic sectors and allow students to complement classroom learning with practical experience.
The real challenge, however, will be translating these commitments into meaningful opportunities for a large number of young people. For many graduates, access to a first professional experience remains one of the most important factors in securing a place in the job market.
13, June 2026
Biya regime seeks closer ties between universities and employers 0
Finding an internship remains a major challenge for many students in Cameroon. While universities graduate thousands of students every year, access to a first professional experience often remains one of the biggest barriers to employment.
In an effort to bridge the gap between academic training and labor market needs, the Ministry of Higher Education signed partnership agreements on June 3 in Yaoundé with the Cameroon Press and Publishing Corporation (Sopecam), Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), and the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA).
The agreements are designed to expand access to academic and professional internships for students and recent graduates in sectors considered strategic for the country’s development, including media, telecommunications, and civil aviation. According to the ministry, the partnerships aim to improve graduate employability through skills-based professional experience, support workforce integration, reduce youth unemployment and underemployment, strengthen the practical orientation of university programs, and encourage innovation in key sectors of the economy.
Beyond the signing ceremony, the initiative addresses a long-standing criticism of Cameroon’s higher education system: the disconnect between academic training and the skills employers seek.
Many companies argue that graduates often possess strong theoretical knowledge but lack the practical experience needed to enter the workforce. Under the agreements, students will have the opportunity to work within partner organizations, gain hands-on experience, develop job-ready skills, and better understand the realities of their future professions.
Targeting Fast-Changing Industries
The initiative comes as youth employment remains a major concern for policymakers. Higher education specialists generally view internships as a critical step between university and employment. They help students build professional networks, gain valuable experience, and in some cases secure their first job.
The choice of partners also reflects the government’s desire to steer students toward industries undergoing rapid transformation.
In telecommunications, digitalization is creating demand for skills related to networks, digital services, and cybersecurity. In civil aviation, modernization efforts are opening opportunities in management, safety, and technology-related fields. The media sector is also evolving rapidly as digital platforms reshape how information is produced and consumed.
Higher Education Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo said the partnerships are intended to better prepare students for their professional careers. According to him, the internship programs will provide direct exposure to strategic sectors and allow students to complement classroom learning with practical experience.
The real challenge, however, will be translating these commitments into meaningful opportunities for a large number of young people. For many graduates, access to a first professional experience remains one of the most important factors in securing a place in the job market.
Source: Sbbc