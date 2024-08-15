Privacy Overview
15, August 2024
Biya still loitering in France! 0
Cameroon’s 92-year-old, President Paul BIYA, and First Lady, Chantal BIYA, are now in Cannes, France, after the Olympics, wasting the country’s taxpayer’s money.
Mr. Paul Biya, who barely walks, will attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Provence, France, on 15 August 2024.
The ailing Cameroonian head of state has been out of the country for 3 weeks since July 24, 2024 and his return date has not yet been announced.
Mr. Biya who hardly attends any event on the African continent is always healthy and young enough to attend events out of the continent.
By Alain Agbor Ebot