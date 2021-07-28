Privacy Overview
Boko Haram Camerounaise: 8 gov’t soldiers, 20 Boko Haram militants killed in Blangafe 0
At least 20 Boko Haram fighters were killed when the insurgents raided a Cameroon army outpost in the country’s Far North region, an official who asked to remain anonymous said on Monday .
Villagers found several bodies of the insurgents on Monday in Blangafe, an island in the region after Cameroon military repelled Boko Haram attack on its outpost in Sagme, a remote locality in the region, according to the same source.
Eight soldiers were also killed and 13 others wounded during the attack on Saturday, Cameroon army spokesman, Colonel Didier Badjeck said in a statement made public on Monday.
There has been a steady increase in attacks on the military in the region since the death of Abubakar Shekau, the former leader of Boko Haram, according to the region’s governor Midjiyawa Bakari.
“The troops remain on high alert across the Far North region and beyond the borders in order to prevent possible new assaults by the terrorist Boko Haram whose manifestations are recurrent,” Badjeck said.
