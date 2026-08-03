Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, said Sunday he was “in great shape” as he launched his candidacy for October elections, with pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration looming over the campaign.
Lula, a leftist titan of Latin American politics who is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil, highlighted what he called his stamina and good health as he addressed a convention of his Worker’s Party (PT) in Sao Paulo attended by around 3,000 people.
“I want to fight against old age. I don’t want to be shuffling along. That’s why I work out my legs. That’s why I work out my arms. That’s why I walk for an hour,” said the veteran leftist, adding he was far fitter than when he was first elected in 2002.
The former metalworker and union leader made a dramatic comeback when he returned to power three years ago after a stint in jail on corruption charges that were later annulled.
He is seeking a fourth and final term in office.
Brazil’s constitution allows presidents to serve two consecutive terms. After sitting out at least one term, they can run again, with no lifetime limit on the number of terms.
In his speech to a crowd awash in red, the colour of the PT, Lula compared himself to World Cup icons like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
“What people don’t realise is that this World Cup of mine is the seventh,” he said, referring to the number of times he has run for the top job in the past four decades.
Standing next to his wife, Rosangela da Silva, 59, he said he would not run again, because “after we hand Brazil back to the Brazilian people in perfect shape – we’re going on vacation to focus on romance for another 20 years.”
Lula’s main election rival is Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.
The 45-year-old senator stepped into the role after his father was convicted of plotting a coup to prevent Lula from taking power in 2023.
3, August 2026
Brazil’s Lula says he is ‘in great shape’ as he launches fourth term bid 0
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 80, said Sunday he was “in great shape” as he launched his candidacy for October elections, with pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration looming over the campaign.
Lula, a leftist titan of Latin American politics who is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil, highlighted what he called his stamina and good health as he addressed a convention of his Worker’s Party (PT) in Sao Paulo attended by around 3,000 people.
“I want to fight against old age. I don’t want to be shuffling along. That’s why I work out my legs. That’s why I work out my arms. That’s why I walk for an hour,” said the veteran leftist, adding he was far fitter than when he was first elected in 2002.
The former metalworker and union leader made a dramatic comeback when he returned to power three years ago after a stint in jail on corruption charges that were later annulled.
He is seeking a fourth and final term in office.
Brazil’s constitution allows presidents to serve two consecutive terms. After sitting out at least one term, they can run again, with no lifetime limit on the number of terms.
In his speech to a crowd awash in red, the colour of the PT, Lula compared himself to World Cup icons like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
“What people don’t realise is that this World Cup of mine is the seventh,” he said, referring to the number of times he has run for the top job in the past four decades.
Standing next to his wife, Rosangela da Silva, 59, he said he would not run again, because “after we hand Brazil back to the Brazilian people in perfect shape – we’re going on vacation to focus on romance for another 20 years.”
Lula’s main election rival is Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.
The 45-year-old senator stepped into the role after his father was convicted of plotting a coup to prevent Lula from taking power in 2023.
Source: France 24