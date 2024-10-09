Privacy Overview
9, October 2024
Cameroon bonds drop as investors weigh political stability risk over Biya health 0
Cameroonian dollar bonds dropped for a third consecutive day as speculation about the health of the nation’s president raised concerns about a potential succession battle.
The country’s debt ranked among the worst performers Wednesday in an index tracking frontier and emerging market sovereign bonds. President Paul Biya has been absent from public view since early September, though the government said the 91-year-old leader was healthy.
Source: Bloomberg