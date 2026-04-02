Bertin Ebwelle has taken the helm at Panthère Sportive du Ndé with the ambition of breathing new life into a team searching for stability.
The news is now official: Bertin Ebwelle is the new head coach of Panthère Sportive du Ndé. The Cameroonian tactician succeeds Yves Clément Arroga, who recently stepped down amid a tense atmosphere.
The Bangangté club’s management wasted no time in responding. Riding the momentum of a convincing win over Dynamo de Douala, Panthère du Ndé opted to hand the reins to an experienced profile in order to steady the team’s sporting trajectory.
A former Cameroon international, Bertin Ebwelle joins an ambitious club—recent winners of the Cameroon Cup—that is eager to finish the first half of the season on a high note.
A high-pressure mission
Having previously managed Stade Renard de Melong, the coach has already settled in at Bangangté, where he arrived in recent hours. He was even received by local administrative authorities, a testament to the importance of his assignment.
But the challenge is considerable. Currently ninth in the standings with a game in hand, Panthère du Ndé is desperate for a turnaround. Ebwelle will need to make his mark quickly in an environment where results are demanded without delay.
Arroga, a departure amid tensions
The exit of Yves Clément Arroga still lingers in everyone’s mind. The now-former coach left the club after publicly denouncing the chairman’s interference in sporting affairs, pointing to an authoritarian management style.
The new man in charge at Panthère’s bench will soon face his first test. This Sunday, his team will take on Aigle Royal de la Menoua at the Fotso Victor Stadium in Bandjoun.
2, April 2026
Cameroon Football: Ebwelle Bertin takes charge to revive Panthère du Ndé 0
Bertin Ebwelle has taken the helm at Panthère Sportive du Ndé with the ambition of breathing new life into a team searching for stability.
The news is now official: Bertin Ebwelle is the new head coach of Panthère Sportive du Ndé. The Cameroonian tactician succeeds Yves Clément Arroga, who recently stepped down amid a tense atmosphere.
The Bangangté club’s management wasted no time in responding. Riding the momentum of a convincing win over Dynamo de Douala, Panthère du Ndé opted to hand the reins to an experienced profile in order to steady the team’s sporting trajectory.
A former Cameroon international, Bertin Ebwelle joins an ambitious club—recent winners of the Cameroon Cup—that is eager to finish the first half of the season on a high note.
A high-pressure mission
Having previously managed Stade Renard de Melong, the coach has already settled in at Bangangté, where he arrived in recent hours. He was even received by local administrative authorities, a testament to the importance of his assignment.
But the challenge is considerable. Currently ninth in the standings with a game in hand, Panthère du Ndé is desperate for a turnaround. Ebwelle will need to make his mark quickly in an environment where results are demanded without delay.
Arroga, a departure amid tensions
The exit of Yves Clément Arroga still lingers in everyone’s mind. The now-former coach left the club after publicly denouncing the chairman’s interference in sporting affairs, pointing to an authoritarian management style.
The new man in charge at Panthère’s bench will soon face his first test. This Sunday, his team will take on Aigle Royal de la Menoua at the Fotso Victor Stadium in Bandjoun.
Source: Foot Africa