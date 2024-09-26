Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
26, September 2024
Cameroon, South Africa aim to restart trade commission 0
Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, met with South Africa’s High Commissioner, Mandla Langa, to discuss revitalizing the joint commission between the two nations. This body, crucial for monitoring and evaluating the Cameroon-South Africa trade agreement, last convened in 2018, its activities disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Signed in September 2006, the trade agreement led to the creation of an interministerial committee overseen by the Minister of Trade, serving as a platform to discuss priority sectors for cooperation and trade exchanges between the two countries. During the meeting, the South African diplomat expressed his commitment to personally facilitate the resumption of the commission’s vital work.
Beyond trade, Cameroon and South Africa’s relationship includes agreements on air transport, double taxation avoidance, and various political and economic initiatives. On July 24, 2024, President Paul Biya ratified a bilateral agreement to enhance air operations and trade exchanges, a deal initially signed in Cape Town in 2011. Economically, South African companies have a strong presence in Cameroon, MTN being one of them.
In 2023, South Africa solidified its position as Cameroon’s second-largest African trading partner, exporting 143.8 tons of goods worth 47.9 billion CFA franc, representing 1.6% of Cameroon’s imports, according to the National Institute of Statistics. Cameroon’s exports to South Africa also increased, reaching 46 billion CFA francs in 2023, up from 44.5 billion CFA francs the previous year.
Minister Mbarga Atangana praised the “excellence and diversity” of relations between Yaoundé and Pretoria, reaffirming President Paul Biya’s commitment to attracting more South African investors. He highlighted Cameroon’s favorable business environment and the opportunities available to foreign investors.
Source: Sbbc