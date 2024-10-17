Privacy Overview
17, October 2024
Cameroon under Biya: graves are being desecrated, human bones packaged and sold 0
Three individuals were recently arrested in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in possession of human remains, according to Cameroun Tribune. Aged between 25 and 30, the suspects, originally from Maroua, were apprehended following an investigation by authorities.
The investigation led to Pouss, a village in the Far North region, where nearly 30 graves had been desecrated. The seized skeleton, valued at an estimated six million CFA francs, was intended for a foreign buyer and was meant to be used in the production of a hard drug called “caillou.”
This arrest comes amid a troubling surge in human bone trafficking. On October 11, the National Gendarmerie arrested two suspects in Douala as they attempted to sell human bones. The suspects admitted that the bones were intended for sale at a price of five million CFA francs.
Cameroonian law severely punishes human bone trafficking. Article 274, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code stipulates a prison sentence of three months to five years and a fine ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 CFA francs for anyone convicted of grave or corpse desecration. However, this legislation appears insufficient to deter traffickers, who lure many young people with promises of quick profits.
Source: Sbbc