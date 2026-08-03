Cameroon has launched a three-year pandemic preparedness program backed by nearly $160 million, with the government and development partners seeking to strengthen the country’s ability to detect and contain disease outbreaks before they escalate.
The financing package includes a $23.5 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, $112.3 million in co-financing from development partners and $24 million from the Cameroonian government. According to the Ministry of Public Health and the Pandemic Fund, the money will be used to reinforce disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency response systems and health workforce training under the One Health approach.
The program comes as Cameroon faces multiple public health risks linked to population displacement, regional insecurity, natural disasters and increasing human interaction with wildlife, factors that heighten the country’s exposure to epidemics before they are detected and contained.
A major part of the project will focus on improving surveillance. The government plans to strengthen monitoring at key entry points, establish seven regional call centers and digitalize community-based surveillance in more than 40 municipalities.
Antimicrobial resistance monitoring will also be expanded through 42 sentinel sites. The program is intended to improve the exchange of information between public health, veterinary and environmental services, allowing authorities to identify emerging threats more quickly.
These investments are aligned with the global 7-1-7 target, under which a suspected outbreak should be detected within seven days, reported within one day and followed by an effective response within seven additional days.
Laboratory capacity will receive substantial support. Fifty laboratories are expected to improve their quality-control and diagnostic systems, while three national reference laboratories will be upgraded to meet international ISO standards. The project will also strengthen the transport of biological samples and expand genomic surveillance for priority diseases, including cholera, meningitis and hemorrhagic fevers.
Emergency response capacity is another focus. Ten regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centers will be equipped and activated, while integrated rapid response teams will be trained to intervene during epidemics and other health emergencies.
The program will also train epidemiologists, veterinary specialists, community health workers, local government officials and environmental health professionals. It is expected to improve coordination among the institutions involved in outbreak prevention and response, as well as the management of funds and equipment assigned to health security.
According to the Pandemic Fund, successful implementation will result in stronger early warning systems, upgraded laboratory networks, enhanced emergency response capacity and improved collaboration across sectors. The program draws on lessons from Cameroon’s response to COVID-19, cholera, Mpox and other outbreaks while reinforcing the country’s long-term health security framework.
3, August 2026
Biya regime secures $160m to improve disease detection and emergency response 0
Cameroon has launched a three-year pandemic preparedness program backed by nearly $160 million, with the government and development partners seeking to strengthen the country’s ability to detect and contain disease outbreaks before they escalate.
The financing package includes a $23.5 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, $112.3 million in co-financing from development partners and $24 million from the Cameroonian government. According to the Ministry of Public Health and the Pandemic Fund, the money will be used to reinforce disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, emergency response systems and health workforce training under the One Health approach.
The program comes as Cameroon faces multiple public health risks linked to population displacement, regional insecurity, natural disasters and increasing human interaction with wildlife, factors that heighten the country’s exposure to epidemics before they are detected and contained.
A major part of the project will focus on improving surveillance. The government plans to strengthen monitoring at key entry points, establish seven regional call centers and digitalize community-based surveillance in more than 40 municipalities.
Antimicrobial resistance monitoring will also be expanded through 42 sentinel sites. The program is intended to improve the exchange of information between public health, veterinary and environmental services, allowing authorities to identify emerging threats more quickly.
These investments are aligned with the global 7-1-7 target, under which a suspected outbreak should be detected within seven days, reported within one day and followed by an effective response within seven additional days.
Laboratory capacity will receive substantial support. Fifty laboratories are expected to improve their quality-control and diagnostic systems, while three national reference laboratories will be upgraded to meet international ISO standards. The project will also strengthen the transport of biological samples and expand genomic surveillance for priority diseases, including cholera, meningitis and hemorrhagic fevers.
Emergency response capacity is another focus. Ten regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centers will be equipped and activated, while integrated rapid response teams will be trained to intervene during epidemics and other health emergencies.
The program will also train epidemiologists, veterinary specialists, community health workers, local government officials and environmental health professionals. It is expected to improve coordination among the institutions involved in outbreak prevention and response, as well as the management of funds and equipment assigned to health security.
According to the Pandemic Fund, successful implementation will result in stronger early warning systems, upgraded laboratory networks, enhanced emergency response capacity and improved collaboration across sectors. The program draws on lessons from Cameroon’s response to COVID-19, cholera, Mpox and other outbreaks while reinforcing the country’s long-term health security framework.
Source: Business in Cameroon