21, March 2025
More than one million people were displaced in Cameroon in 2024, according to a report published in early March by the Norwegian Refugee Council.
The report identified 453,662 displaced people in the Far North region, 583,113 in the Northwest and Southwest regions, and 281,488 refugees from the Central African Republic in the East.
“Although there was no major change in the political situation in Cameroon in 2024, the Far North, Northwest, and Southwest regions remained plagued by persistent armed violence, with significant incidents primarily affecting civilians as well as humanitarian operations,” the Norwegian Refugee Council said in the report.
The Far North region has faced incursions by Boko Haram fighters from Nigeria since 2014, affecting the Mayo-Tsanaga, Mayo-Sava, and Logone-et-Chari departments. The region is also home to the Minawao refugee camp, the country’s largest, hosting nearly 70,000 refugees. Armed separatist groups have conducted attacks in the Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017.
The Norwegian Refugee Council report cited additional factors contributing to the high displacement numbers, including “the increase in fuel prices, accompanied by a rise in the cost of basic goods and services, which has had a significant impact on already vulnerable communities, limiting access to essential goods and services for displaced people, particularly women and children.”
The Norwegian Refugee Council’s 2024 budget in Cameroon totaled nearly 7 billion CFA francs, with approximately 22% provided by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
