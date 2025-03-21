Privacy Overview
21, March 2025
Cameroon’s public debt up 7.8% in 2024, driven by government borrowing 0
Cameroon’s public debt climbed 7.8% in 2024, reaching CFA14.237 trillion by the end of December—about 45.6% of the country’s GDP. The latest report from the National Sinking Fund (CAA), released in March 2025, attributes this rise mainly to borrowing by the central government.
Despite the increase, the CAA maintains that the debt remains under control and aligns with the country’s 2024-2026 Medium-Term Debt Strategy, which aims to keep it below 50% of GDP by 2026. This target is still well under the regional limit of 70% of GDP.
The bulk of the debt—92.6%—comes from the central government, while public enterprises account for 7.2%, and local governments hold a minimal 0.08%. The report also notes that central government borrowing surged 8.7% over the year, reflecting growing budgetary commitments.
Source: Business in Cameroon