28, September 2024
CAMTEL battles vandalism threats as internet service deteriorates 0
CAMTEL is facing intentional vandalism targeting its optical fiber, disrupting internet services across Cameroon since September 20.
Cameroon Telecommunications (CAMTEL), the country’s leading telecommunications provider, has reported a significant deterioration in Internet service following a rise in acts of vandalism targeting its optical fiber infrastructure. Since September 20, the company has faced an upsurge in deliberate attacks that have severely impacted its ability to maintain reliable electronic communications across Cameroon.
CAMTEL’s management believes that these incidents are intentional and aim to undermine the company’s reputation and its capacity to deliver high-quality Internet services.
As the backbone of Cameroon’s digital connectivity, CAMTEL’s optical fiber network plays a critical role in ensuring seamless communication, making the recent disruptions particularly concerning for businesses and individuals who rely on stable online access.
“Our teams on the ground are working tirelessly to restore connection as soon as possible.
CAMTEL apologises for the inconvenience caused by the deterioration of service due to these incidents and remains committed to providing its partners with quality Internet service” Camtel said in a statement.
