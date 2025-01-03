Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
3, January 2025
Catholic priest dies in Douala General Hospital 0
A Roman Catholic priest serving in the Archdiocese of Douala, Rev. Fr. William Obi Tambe has died.
The man of God passed away on January 2, 2025 in the Douala General Hospital, after a serious battle with kidney and liver problems.
His death was confirmed by our Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Douala, the chief city in the Littoral region.
Reacting to the news of his passing, the Chairman of the Cameroon Concord News group Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai wrote on Face book that “Please kindly remember Fr William Obi in your prayers for the repose of his soul. Do also remember his biological family and the Diocese of Mamfe in your prayers.”
Details regarding his burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date a family source said.
By Fon Lawrence in Douala