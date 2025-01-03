3, January 2025

Catholic priest dies in Douala General Hospital 0

A Roman Catholic priest serving in the Archdiocese of Douala, Rev. Fr. William Obi Tambe has died.

The man of God passed away on January 2, 2025 in the Douala General Hospital, after a serious battle with kidney and liver problems.

His death was confirmed by our Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Douala, the chief city in the Littoral region.

Reacting to the news of his passing, the Chairman of the Cameroon Concord News group Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai wrote on Face book that “Please kindly remember Fr William Obi in your prayers for the repose of his soul. Do also remember his biological family and the Diocese of Mamfe in your prayers.”

Details regarding his burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date a family source said.

By Fon Lawrence in Douala