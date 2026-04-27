Iran has strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Mali, which led to the assassination of Defense Minister Sadio Camara, members of his family, and a large number of civilians, including worshippers at a mosque in the city of Kati near the capital Bamako.
“The fight against terrorism is an international responsibility requiring cooperation and coordination of all countries as well as sustained struggle against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financial sponsors,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Monday.
Baghaei extended his condolences to families of the victims and expressed sympathy with the government and people of Mali.
He expressed confidence that the Malian people will overcome terrorism and its supporters through unity and solidarity.
In an official statement, a spokesperson for Mali’s government Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly announced on Sunday that the defense minister died in hospital from injuries he suffered following “cowardly terrorist incidents” the previous morning.
According to the statement, the assailant, driving a car, detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) targeting the minister’s home in Kati, a key military town near the capital.
The government added that the collapse of the minister’s residence caused additional casualties and led to the destruction of an adjacent mosque, where several worshippers and neighbors were killed.
27, April 2026
Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Mali, assassination of defense minister 0
Iran has strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Mali, which led to the assassination of Defense Minister Sadio Camara, members of his family, and a large number of civilians, including worshippers at a mosque in the city of Kati near the capital Bamako.
“The fight against terrorism is an international responsibility requiring cooperation and coordination of all countries as well as sustained struggle against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and financial sponsors,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Monday.
Baghaei extended his condolences to families of the victims and expressed sympathy with the government and people of Mali.
He expressed confidence that the Malian people will overcome terrorism and its supporters through unity and solidarity.
In an official statement, a spokesperson for Mali’s government Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly announced on Sunday that the defense minister died in hospital from injuries he suffered following “cowardly terrorist incidents” the previous morning.
According to the statement, the assailant, driving a car, detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) targeting the minister’s home in Kati, a key military town near the capital.
The government added that the collapse of the minister’s residence caused additional casualties and led to the destruction of an adjacent mosque, where several worshippers and neighbors were killed.
Source: Presstv