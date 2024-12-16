Privacy Overview
16, December 2024
CEMAC Summit: President Teodoro Obiang Nguema is in Yaoundé 0
The President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang has landed at the Yaoundé Nsimalen international airport. He is the second statesman to set foot on Cameroonian soil for the summit of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo was welcomed off the plane by Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute.
The Equatorial Guinea leader is the second head of state to arrive in Cameroon for the summit.
Yesterday, Brigadier General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of Gabon arrived the nation’s capital Yaoundé for the extraordinary session to be held at the Palais de l’Unité.
The Gabon new strongman was also received by Prime Minister Dion Ngute, as he stepped off the plane. He reportedly passed the night at the Hilton Hotel, where he met the Minister of Communication and Government Spokesman, René Emmanuel Sadi.
By Rita Akana in Yaoundé