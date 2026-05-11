Cameroonian traders are gearing up to boost exports to China as the zero-tariff policy of the world’s second-largest economy for least developed countries with diplomatic ties came into effect on May 1, offering wider market access and reduced trade barriers for products ranging from timber to cocoa.
The landmark policy, which covers 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, is also seen as an opportunity to strengthen local manufacturing and encourage the export of finished goods rather than raw materials, analysts say.
“Cameroonian importers and businessmen are ready to export to China to benefit from the complete exemption of export taxes. We have five products for export: wood, which I process through my own company; cocoa, which is widely consumed in China; coffee; vegetable oil; and minerals such as gold and cobalt. I advise Cameroonians to process their products before exporting them, because selling raw materials brings no added value,” said Merlin Manfo, president of the China-Cameroon Import-Export Trade Association.
While trade experts praise the policy for removing financial barriers, they caution that Cameroonian products must meet strict quality requirements and overcome bureaucratic delays to compete successfully with other African goods and maintain a foothold in the Chinese market.
African exports have long faced high tariffs, stringent standards and complex procedures in global markets. China’s zero-tariff treatment is expected to ease those barriers significantly.
In 2025, China-Africa trade grew by 17.7 percent year on year to reach 348 billion U.S. dollars, with Africa’s exports to China exceeding 123 billion dollars. With the zero-tariff policy now in effect, countries like Cameroon are looking forward to further export growth.
11, May 2026
China’s zero-tariff policy opens opportunities for Cameroonian exporters 0
Cameroonian traders are gearing up to boost exports to China as the zero-tariff policy of the world’s second-largest economy for least developed countries with diplomatic ties came into effect on May 1, offering wider market access and reduced trade barriers for products ranging from timber to cocoa.
The landmark policy, which covers 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, is also seen as an opportunity to strengthen local manufacturing and encourage the export of finished goods rather than raw materials, analysts say.
“Cameroonian importers and businessmen are ready to export to China to benefit from the complete exemption of export taxes. We have five products for export: wood, which I process through my own company; cocoa, which is widely consumed in China; coffee; vegetable oil; and minerals such as gold and cobalt. I advise Cameroonians to process their products before exporting them, because selling raw materials brings no added value,” said Merlin Manfo, president of the China-Cameroon Import-Export Trade Association.
While trade experts praise the policy for removing financial barriers, they caution that Cameroonian products must meet strict quality requirements and overcome bureaucratic delays to compete successfully with other African goods and maintain a foothold in the Chinese market.
African exports have long faced high tariffs, stringent standards and complex procedures in global markets. China’s zero-tariff treatment is expected to ease those barriers significantly.
In 2025, China-Africa trade grew by 17.7 percent year on year to reach 348 billion U.S. dollars, with Africa’s exports to China exceeding 123 billion dollars. With the zero-tariff policy now in effect, countries like Cameroon are looking forward to further export growth.
Source: Bastille Post