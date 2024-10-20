Privacy Overview
Conor McGregor lost $500,000 after backing Francis Ngannou to lose by knockout 0
Ngannou made his long-awaited return to MMA against Ferreira at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The Cameroonian steamrolled his opponent with a brutal first-round stoppage, becoming the inaugural PFL Super Fight heavyweight champion and maintaining his status as the lineal king of the glamour division.
Ngannou had not stepped foot inside the cage since successfully defending the UFC heavyweight strap against Ciryl Gane in January 2022 – and MMA legend McGregor was predicting an upset.
The Irishman was banking on Ferreira’s reputation as a knockout artist as he has lumped $500k on the South American giant.
“Tonight’s bet for me. 500k on Ferriera to win by KO at 12/5. $1.7m return,” he captioned a voice note posted on X.
McGregor went on to brag about his recent run of form in sports betting with an accompanying voice note.
