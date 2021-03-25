Privacy Overview
Coronavirus crisis getting worse in Cameroon 0
The pandemic is getting worse in many parts of the two Cameroons, with the numbers of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, Cameroon Concord News gathered from a highly placed health official in Yaoundé who sued for anonymity.
The Biya regime medic also pointed out that nothing is being done by the political leadership to help combat the situation.
The Cameroon Covid-19 crisis was raised during an important zoom meeting in the Federal Republic of Germany attended by the much respected member of the German parliament Hon. Christoph Hoffmann.
Last week, the exiled leader of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Vice President Dabney Yerima said the virus is now in Southern Cameroons. Yerima added that if the Bishops and leaders of other Christian communities including the Muslim Imams fail to act fast, they will be blessing coffins every five minutes.
The war in Southern Cameroons has prevented aid groups from implementing systematic testing, and the so-called regional and divisional hospitals continue to test only the most seriously ill.
Both La Republique du Cameroun and Southern Cameroons are now not only reporting increases in the number of cases but also an increase in the number of deaths.
The situation is concerning noted our source in Yaoundé.
By Rita Akana in Yaounde