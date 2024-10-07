Privacy Overview
CPDM Crime Syndicate: Corruption cases cost the state 175 million euros in 2023 0
In 2023, corruption cases in Cameroon’s public administration services cost the state over 114 billion CFA francs (more than 175 million euros). This is revealed in the economic report published by the National Anti-Corruption Authority (Conac), specifying that the phenomenon involves numerous sectors: taxation, customs, transport, police and gendarmerie, state property and land affairs, telecommunications, procurement and public works, among others. Published in English and French, the 454-page report highlights that the work is the result of the collaboration of 84 public and private entities, including 29 ministerial departments, 27 public establishments and companies, 14 jurisdictions and two civil society organizations.
The document takes into account the 7.548 complaints submitted to the Conac offices for the year 2023, which resulted in trials and investigations costing Yaoundé a total of 69 billion CFA francs (almost 106 million euros). In relation to the proceedings initiated, it should be noted, 23 sentences were issued, costing a total of 38,5 billion CFA francs (over 59 million euros). The cases of corruption detected in the public procurement sector led to the exclusion of 43 companies from tenders.
There are also cases of misappropriation of contributions intended for parents of students, the collection of salaries of deceased or immigrant people, a high number – 21,3 percent of the total reports – of misappropriations related to land disputes. There are also frequent cases of falsification in public employment and corruption during competitions, two aspects that represent 17,4 percent of the reports filed.
The report shows that the number of complaints filed in 2023 (7.548) is slightly higher than in 2022 (7.061). The 2024 Anti-Corruption Status Report will be presented next year.
