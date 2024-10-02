Privacy Overview
2, October 2024
CPDM Crime Syndicate: French banks cancel Paris meeting with Cameroonian delegation 0
Two French banks Natixis and Bpifrance cancelled a late September meeting in Paris with a delegation from Cameroon. The meeting had been scheduled to discuss a €590m motorway construction funding package for Yaoundé.
The French financial establishments made the decision after President Paul Biya decided to halt an investigation into the so-called “55 metal bridges” affair, which several government ministers have been caught up in.
Africa Intelligence reported that the President Paul Biya’s flagship project, the Yaounde-Douala highway, will cost three times more than the financing provided by Beijing.
By Rita Akana with files from Africa Intelligence