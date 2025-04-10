This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
10, April 2025
CPDM Crime Syndicate: New National Assembly building to be named ‘Paul Biya Glass Palace’ 0
The new National Assembly building, recently inaugurated on November 30, 2024, will host an official naming ceremony on April 25, where it will be named the “Paul Biya Glass Palace,” the parliamentary institution’s president announced today.
“This ceremony speaks to all of us, especially we, the representatives of the people, regardless of political affiliation,” stated Right Honourable Cavaye Yegué Djibril.
The modern structure, valued at 50 billion CFA francs and gifted by China, previously hosted the closing of the November parliamentary session shortly after its inauguration. At that time, the National Assembly President secured Head of State Paul Biya’s approval for the building to bear his name.
Djibril also announced the establishment of a Directorate of Palaces within his office. This new department will be tasked “for maintaining this architectural gem equipped with state-of-the-art technical and technological facilities.”
Source: Business in Cameroon