20, May 2025
CPDM Crime Syndicate: soldiers deployed to construct 53 km Bangem-Nguti road 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Works (MINTP) announced progress on the Bangem-Nguti road project in the Kupe-Muanenguba department, despite ongoing security challenges in the region.
As of May 12, topographical and geotechnical studies have concluded on the first 10 kilometres of the 53-kilometre road. Laboratory analysis of soil samples is underway.
The Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), contracted for the project, continues laying the sub-base between kilometre points (KP) 0+900 and 4+250. Construction of a 3 x 2 x 19-metre culvert at KP 0+893 has begun. Living quarters at KP 4+000 are 80% complete, and earthworks proceed between KP 0+500 and KP 8+000.
Despite the security challenges, local communities support the work, helping teams navigate security constraints linked to the regional crisis. The MINTP set up a task force to coordinate activities with the BIR.
Additional work includes depositing excavated material from KP 0+900 to KP 7+950, building masonry ditches, and creating drainage outlets between KP 0+893 and KP 4+000. Mintp plans to continue studies, open the full road length, and supply aggregates for the base course.
Challenges include difficulty in accessing some areas, compensation for affected plantations and dwellings, and delays caused by the absence of an on-site geotechnical laboratory.
The MINTP has allocated CFA10 billion to the project, which serves a landlocked area.
Source: Business in Cameroon