8, April 2025
CRTV pays 850M CFA Francs, settling artist royalty arrears 0
State broadcaster, CRTV, has cleared its 850 million CFA franc debt to artists, settling royalties owed for the 2015-2017 period.
The final payments, totaling 531.25 million CFA francs, were disbursed after an initial 318.75 million CFA franc installment in December 2024. This resolves the second tranche, also 318.75 million CFA francs, due since December, and the third, 212.5 million CFA francs, due since February 2025.
These arrears stemmed from the use of artistic works, including songs, photos, and books, broadcast, performed, or adapted by CRTV. The payments cover rights holders represented by the former Collective Management Organizations (OGCs) authorized before December 2017: Sociladra, Scaap, CMC, Socam, and Socadap. A memorandum of understanding governing the settlement was signed between these OGCs and CRTV on September 4, 2024.
The announcement comes after artists began a strike on April 2, 2025, outside the Prime Minister’s office, demanding the owed royalties. This payment appears to address their demands.
“This outcome will give artists some breathing room,” said Élise Mballa Meka, general supervisor of the Special Collection Operation for Royalty Arrears (Orsar).
Sam Mbende, deputy general supervisor of Orsar, added that “the five OGCs will proceed with a social distribution of the funds in the coming days, for the benefit of the rights holders of the reference period (2015-2017).”
In July 2021, Sam Mbende, then vice president of the Special Commission for the Recovery of Royalty Arrears, revealed that approximately 25 billion CFA francs ($41 million) in arrears were owed by roughly 30 companies and users following six months of fieldwork across Cameroon. He highlighted that three brewing companies alone owed 16 billion CFA francs ($26 million) for the 2005-2017 period, according to the former chairman of CMC’s board.
Source: Sbbc