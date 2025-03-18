Privacy Overview
18, March 2025
Death toll soars past 400 as Israel launches massive airstrikes across Gaza 0
The Israeli military has killed at least 412 Palestinians, mostly children and women, throughout the Gaza Strip’s entire expanse during a large-scale violation of Tel Aviv’s ceasefire agreement with the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas.
Reports said those killed in included at least 77 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and at least 20 people in Gaza City in the north.
At least 500 other Palestinians were also injured during the bloodletting, Palestinian news agency Sama reported on Tuesday.
According to the agency, the raids did not spare any part of the already war-battered and mostly devastated coastal sliver, targeting residential structures, schools, and refugee centers.
Reporting on the fresh deadly escalation, Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network reported that explosions had rang out throughout Gaza’s northeastern areas, where the regime’s spy aircraft and warplanes have been engaging in extensive overflight.
The ceasefire took effect in January in the hope of ending the regime’s 15-month-plus war of genocide against Gaza that began after Hamas and its fellow resistance groups from the Palestinian territory launched a historic operation against the occupied Palestinian territories.
The operation saw the fighters venture deep inside the territories, encircling strategic Israeli bases and ensnaring 240 Zionists, including some American-Israelis.
Since initiation of the ceasefire deal, the regime has been routinely violating it besides blocking the entry of vital aid items into Gaza, including foodstuffs, medicine, and water, in an attempt to pressure Hamas into releasing those of the captives, who remained in the group’s captivity, in one batch.
Hamas has released 25 living captives and the remains of eight others in exchange for more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the implementation of the first phase of the deal.
The movement has denounced Tel Aviv’s efforts at sabotaging the agreement, urging that release of the remaining captives is conditioned upon implementation of a second phase.
Earlier, the regime’s Ma’ariv newspaper reported, citing its sources, that Tel Aviv had turned down a proposal for, what it called, “selective release” of the American captives.
The sources said the regime has told the United States that diplomatic efforts towards enabling release of the remaining captives had ended.
They also said the regime’s so-called “security cabinet” had allowed its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and minister for military affairs Israel Katz to determine the time for resumption of the genocide.
Netanyahu’s office, meanwhile, alleged that the regime had resumed its military attacks on Gaza after, what it termed as, Hamas’ turning down Washington’s proposals for extension of the ceasefire.
This is while Hamas has been constantly engaging with Qatari and Egyptian mediators towards keeping up the ceasefire, despite the disruptive Israeli efforts.
Source: Presstv