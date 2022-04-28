Privacy Overview
28, April 2022
Decline in Paul Biya’s health strikes alarm amongst inner circle 0
The 89-year-old Cameroonian head of state has been residing in his native village since the Africa Cup of Nations, but in the past few days he has suffered a series of ailments, reported Africa Intelligence.
Last month, Cameroon Intelligence Report revealed that the head of state was very acutely ill but the presidency was revealing very little about the illness to the Cameroonian people.
CIR also revealed that a secret meeting held in Mvomeka’a called for the appointment of a Vice President.
By Rita Akana