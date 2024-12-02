Privacy Overview
Dion Ngute says economy to grow by 4.1 pct in 2025 0
Cameroon’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.1 percent in 2025, up from 3.8 percent in 2024, according to the country’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.
Ngute made the announcement while delivering the 2025 state budget to the National Assembly Sunday night.
Cameroon’s draft budget for 2025 stands at 7,317.7 billion Central African CFA francs (about 11.74 billion U.S. dollars), Ngute said, noting that the budget has slightly increased by 0.5 percent compared to that of 2024.
Inflation is projected to fall to 3.1 percent in 2025, down from 4.2 percent in 2024 and 5.1 percent in 2023.
The budgetary plan will remain focused on consolidating the public finance situation, in coherence with the economic and financial program concluded with the International Monetary Fund, he said.
Source: Xinhuanet