Vincent Onana, former president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), passed away on October 8, 2024, at his home in Yaoundé, according to a report by the national broadcaster CRTV. Born in the Lekié department in the Central Region, Onana was elected president of Fecafoot in 1996 during an extraordinary general assembly, after serving as the director of stadium operations in Yaoundé.
During his tenure, Cameroon’s national football team qualified for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. However, just before the event, Onana was accused of fraud, leading to his dismissal and arrest. He subsequently spent two years in Kondengui Central Prison in Yaoundé before being released after a court ruling cleared him of the charges.
In 2004, he attempted to return to the Fecafoot presidency, expressing his desire to “restore the reputation” of Cameroonian football, which was facing challenges at the time. However, he eventually withdrew his candidacy, citing the electoral process as a “sham.” He was also a former physical education teacher and had coached football clubs such as Tarzan d’Obala and Mbalmayo Football Club.
Onana has also been an MP. In 2002, he was elected under the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM)’s banner. He was reelected in 2013.
