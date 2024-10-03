Privacy Overview
Douala: Man rapes and impregnates daughter! 0
A 13-year-old girl in Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala, was sexually abused and impregnated by her father.
According to our sources, the incident has been going on since the girl was 8 years old but the young girl has be scared to report the matter.
Even the girl’s mother who has been aware of the abuse chose to keep things under wraps and this has been like an encouragement to her husband.
The news of the scandal was made public when the mother took the girl to a nearby clinic to terminate the pregnancy but the doctor refused to carry out the procedure.
Being aware that the residents of the neighbourhood had been informed of the abominable incident, the mother took the child and fled to an unknown place while the father, who is staring down the barrel of imprisonment, is on the run.
By Cecilia M Manjang