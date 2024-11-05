Privacy Overview
5, November 2024
Dschang: three killed in landslide at La Falaise 0
At least three people were killed in a landslide in West region on Tuesday, according to Governor Augustine Fonka Awa.
Heavy rains triggered a landslide at a steep hill at La Falaise locality in Dschang town of the region, blocking road access. The authorities deployed excavators to reopen the closed roads, but a subsequent landslide buried emergency workers and vehicles that were waiting for the road to be cleared, Awa told reporters Tuesday evening.
“Three passenger buses, motorcycles and vehicles that were working on the site were buried in the debris. At the moment three corpses have been extracted. Rescue workers are still searching for missing people in the rubble,” Awa said.
The highway which links the commercial hub of Douala to the West region is temporarily closed.
Source: Xinhaunet