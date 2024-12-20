Privacy Overview
The European Commission’s Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection department (ECHO) said on Monday that food insecurity in Cameroon is worsening, with over 3 million people currently affected.
In its daily flash report, ECHO cited the Cadre Harmonisé, a food security assessment framework, which found that 2.7 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity during the lean season from June to August 2025.
The lean season, the period between harvests, is typically a time of food scarcity for many households.
ECHO noted that these figures represent a 4.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The three regions most impacted by food insecurity are the Far North, North-West, and South-West.
The Far North region is expected to be the hardest hit, with over one million people projected to face acute food insecurity during the lean season. ECHO attributed the worsening food security situation to several factors, including unprecedented flooding in the Far North region in 2024, escalating conflict-induced violence, and rising food prices.
Source: Business in Cameroon