As the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization gets underway in Yaoundé, the government has rolled out a large-scale urban upgrade program across three major cities. The WTO meeting runs from March 26 to 29, 2026. A papal visit is also scheduled, with Pope Leo XIV expected in Cameroon from April 15 to 18.
In a March 19 communiqué, Housing and Urban Development Minister Célestine Ketcha Courtès announced the launch of works in Yaoundé, Douala and Bamenda aimed at improving mobility, cleaning up urban areas and enhancing the cities’ appearance ahead of the two events.
A Push Against Structural Constraints
The effort comes as urban conditions remain strained. In Yaoundé and Douala, persistent waste management issues, deteriorating roads and chronic congestion have fueled public frustration for months. The accelerated upgrade push highlights long-standing infrastructure gaps that remain visible in daily life, making efforts to project a polished image particularly delicate.
Previous initiatives in the capital, including the “Yaoundé intramuros sans nids de poules” program, reflected similar attempts to fast-track repairs to address entrenched deficiencies.
The minister also warned that continued disregard for public rules could undermine the ongoing works. Authorities are targeting the occupation of public spaces, illegal parking and roadside dumping.
Residents are being urged to comply with traffic plans, respect parking restrictions along official routes and follow hygiene measures. Those living along key roads are also encouraged to repaint building facades to improve the visual environment for visiting delegations.
Echoes of 2009
The current drive recalls preparations for Pope Benedict XVI’s visit in 2009, when authorities rehabilitated major roads, restored street lighting and upgraded public spaces in Yaoundé.
As then, the objective was to present the capital in its best light. But those efforts also raised questions about their durability once the events concluded.
With the WTO conference and the papal visit, Cameroon is entering a period of heightened international visibility with clear diplomatic and economic stakes.
Beyond the immediate push to improve appearances, the key question is whether these short-term interventions will translate into lasting improvements in cities facing persistent challenges in mobility, sanitation and infrastructure. For many residents, the issue goes beyond these events to whether sustained urban transformation can occur independently of high-profile visits.
28, March 2026
Etoudi fast-tracks urban upgrades as WTO Summit opens, Papal visit looms 0
As the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization gets underway in Yaoundé, the government has rolled out a large-scale urban upgrade program across three major cities. The WTO meeting runs from March 26 to 29, 2026. A papal visit is also scheduled, with Pope Leo XIV expected in Cameroon from April 15 to 18.
In a March 19 communiqué, Housing and Urban Development Minister Célestine Ketcha Courtès announced the launch of works in Yaoundé, Douala and Bamenda aimed at improving mobility, cleaning up urban areas and enhancing the cities’ appearance ahead of the two events.
A Push Against Structural Constraints
The effort comes as urban conditions remain strained. In Yaoundé and Douala, persistent waste management issues, deteriorating roads and chronic congestion have fueled public frustration for months. The accelerated upgrade push highlights long-standing infrastructure gaps that remain visible in daily life, making efforts to project a polished image particularly delicate.
Previous initiatives in the capital, including the “Yaoundé intramuros sans nids de poules” program, reflected similar attempts to fast-track repairs to address entrenched deficiencies.
The minister also warned that continued disregard for public rules could undermine the ongoing works. Authorities are targeting the occupation of public spaces, illegal parking and roadside dumping.
Residents are being urged to comply with traffic plans, respect parking restrictions along official routes and follow hygiene measures. Those living along key roads are also encouraged to repaint building facades to improve the visual environment for visiting delegations.
Echoes of 2009
The current drive recalls preparations for Pope Benedict XVI’s visit in 2009, when authorities rehabilitated major roads, restored street lighting and upgraded public spaces in Yaoundé.
As then, the objective was to present the capital in its best light. But those efforts also raised questions about their durability once the events concluded.
With the WTO conference and the papal visit, Cameroon is entering a period of heightened international visibility with clear diplomatic and economic stakes.
Beyond the immediate push to improve appearances, the key question is whether these short-term interventions will translate into lasting improvements in cities facing persistent challenges in mobility, sanitation and infrastructure. For many residents, the issue goes beyond these events to whether sustained urban transformation can occur independently of high-profile visits.
Source: Business in Cameroon