23, September 2024
Far North Flooding: Dion Ngute commits to investigating root causes 0
Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute chaired a high-level interministerial meeting in Yaoundé on September 19, 2024. The meeting, between governors, regional councilaors and government officials, aimed to address the devastating floods that have caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage in the Far North. According to the national radio, the government reaffirmed its commitment to investigating the “underlying causes” of the flooding and implementing “new preventive measures,” in line with directives from President Paul Biya.
During a 2022 visit to the flood-stricken Yagoua, the capital of the Mayo-Danay department in the Far North, Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji stated that President Biya had requested a thorough study of the causes of the flooding and the necessary measures to address the problem. Local officials in Yagoua pointed out at the time that rivers in northern Cameroon often converge, and rainfall in the Adamaoua region swells the Logone River, exacerbating the flooding. However, a more comprehensive study is still needed to accurately determine the causes.
In the meantime, the government has announced that President Biya has released over 1.6 billion CFA francs to assist affected populations and rebuild critical infrastructure destroyed by the floods, primarily in the Far North region. Paul Atanga Nji began a working visit to the flooded areas on Thursday, where he is meeting with those impacted and distributing humanitarian aid, including temporary shelters, mattresses, blankets, food supplies, and sanitary kits.
The recent floods in the Far North, particularly in the Diamaré, Logone-and-Chari, Mayo-Danay, and Mayo-Tsanaga departments, have wreaked havoc. According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of September 10, 2024, more than 18,000 homes had been destroyed, tens of thousands of hectares of crops flooded, and thousands of livestock lost. Over 33,000 households, representing around 236,000 people, have been affected, including more than 38,000 women of reproductive age and over 4,000 pregnant women. The provisional death toll stands at 17, and schools and health centers have been inundated, according to the Far North’s Governor, Midjiyawa Bakari.
Immediate priority needs include food, shelter, essential household items, and water, hygiene, and sanitation (WASH) services. Local authorities and humanitarian partners are implementing emergency measures to ensure the safety of people and property, including reinforcing the Logone River dike. However, continued rainfall and rising water levels pose an increasing risk of further deterioration and potential outbreaks of disease in the coming days and weeks, OCHA warns.
Source: Sbbc