15, July 2026
One woman was killed and four Cameroonian soldiers were injured in a recent Boko Haram attack on an army outpost in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said Tuesday.
The attack occurred at Tourou village in the Mokolo subdivision of the Mayo-Tsanaga department on Monday night.
An infant was also shot and seriously injured during the raid, a security source said.
The attackers reportedly seized military equipment before withdrawing. The wounded soldiers and the infant were rushed to a regional hospital for treatment.
The attack came just hours after government troops repelled another Boko Haram assault in the same area, killing two militants and injuring several others.
The Boko Haram terror group has been carrying out attacks in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, inflicting heavy human and material losses across the region.
Source: Xinhaunet
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15, July 2026
Far North region: 1 civilian killed, 4 soldiers injured in Boko Haram attack 0
One woman was killed and four Cameroonian soldiers were injured in a recent Boko Haram attack on an army outpost in Cameroon’s Far North region, security and local sources said Tuesday.
The attack occurred at Tourou village in the Mokolo subdivision of the Mayo-Tsanaga department on Monday night.
An infant was also shot and seriously injured during the raid, a security source said.
The attackers reportedly seized military equipment before withdrawing. The wounded soldiers and the infant were rushed to a regional hospital for treatment.
The attack came just hours after government troops repelled another Boko Haram assault in the same area, killing two militants and injuring several others.
The Boko Haram terror group has been carrying out attacks in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, inflicting heavy human and material losses across the region.
Source: Xinhaunet