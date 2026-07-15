The trial over the murder of Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo reached a pivotal stage on July 14, 2026, as Colonel Jean-Pierre Otoulou, who led the initial investigation, delivered testimony that directly implicated businessman Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, former external intelligence chief Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, and former operations director Lieutenant Colonel Justin Danwe.
Appearing before the Yaoundé Military Court one day after cybercrime expert Jean-Pierre Ouloumou concluded his testimony, Otoulou detailed the early stages of the investigation and recounted statements he said pointed to the involvement of the three defendants.
Now commander of the Littoral Gendarmerie Legion, Otoulou headed the Centre Gendarmerie Legion when Martinez Zogo was abducted and killed in January 2023. He oversaw the initial investigation before a joint police-gendarmerie commission later took over the case on the instructions of President Paul Biya.
The colonel told the court his team had completed “about 80%” of the investigation before the commission assumed responsibility. Over nearly seven hours of questioning by prosecutors, he described how investigators identified their first suspects.
Danwe initially points to Eko Eko
According to Otoulou, the investigation began in earnest on January 20, 2023, after the prosecutor in Mfou informed him that a body had been discovered in Ebogo. The first leads reportedly placed Justin Danwe, then director of operations at the Directorate General for External Research (DGRE), at the center of the investigation.
Otoulou testified that during questioning, Danwe initially claimed he had acted on instructions from Eko Eko while insisting he did not know Amougou Belinga. After learning of those statements, Otoulou said he contacted Eko Eko, who allegedly replied: “Do not bother me. Ask Amougou Belinga and Danwe what they did.”
According to the witness, Eko Eko later sent him an audio recording of a conversation between Amougou Belinga and co-defendant Bidzongo. In the recording, the businessman allegedly described Danwe as “his person” within the DGRE. Otoulou further testified that the same recording contained another statement in which Amougou Belinga allegedly said, “Even Eko Eko is my person.”
Additional evidence cited
The colonel also pointed to other elements that, in his view, reinforced investigators’ suspicions. He said Eko Eko’s phones stopped transmitting signals on the day Martinez Zogo’s body was discovered.
He also testified that the DGRE headquarters and Danwe’s office were covered by surveillance cameras, with monitoring screens located in the director general’s office. Based on those elements, Otoulou said he concluded Danwe “was not lying” when he implicated his superior.
These assertions, however, remain allegations presented by a prosecution witness. Their evidentiary value will ultimately be assessed by the court in light of cross-examination and the full body of evidence.
Amougou Belinga acknowledges relationship with Danwe
Otoulou told the court he initially had no direct evidence against Amougou Belinga. “I had nothing on Amougou Belinga. It was Eko Eko’s statement that led me to him,” he testified.
The colonel said subsequent witness statements strengthened that line of inquiry. He testified that Bruno Bidjang told investigators Amougou Belinga had contacts within the justice system who could have Martinez Zogo jailed. According to Otoulou, when questioned, Amougou Belinga downplayed his conflict with the journalist, allegedly saying, “Martinez meant nothing to me.”
Asked about his relationship with Danwe, the businessman allegedly acknowledged both a personal and professional connection, describing him as a friend who regularly provided information that helped him win contracts abroad.
Confrontation changes Danwe’s account
Otoulou testified that he later organized a face-to-face meeting between Amougou Belinga and Danwe.
According to the witness, Danwe immediately revised his earlier statement, saying he did, in fact, know the businessman.
The colonel said Danwe then told investigators he had approached Amougou Belinga for help obtaining an advance on his salary through Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, whom he described as one of the businessman’s associates.
It was during that meeting, Otoulou testified, that Amougou Belinga allegedly asked Danwe to “silence” Martinez Zogo.
According to the testimony, Danwe later met the businessman again at the Ekang building to begin planning the operation. Otoulou further testified that Danwe said he received payments of roughly CFA500,000 after each meeting. During a second meeting, Danwe allegedly told Amougou Belinga, “We are going to launch the operation.”
According to the witness, Danwe later informed the businessman that the mission had been carried out. Amougou Belinga allegedly responded, “I am waiting to see the result.” When Danwe later reported that Martinez Zogo’s body had been found, Amougou Belinga allegedly said, “He deserved his punishment.”
Otoulou testified that this final meeting was the only occasion on which Danwe left without receiving money.
Disappearance of an iPhone
The colonel also addressed the disappearance of an iPhone belonging to Amougou Belinga. He testified that the phone was allegedly hidden by one of the businessman’s wives, Melissa Amougou, before being handed to a domestic worker.
According to Otoulou, the housekeeper later told investigators that Melissa Amougou returned to retrieve the device. The testimony echoed earlier statements by cybercrime expert Jean-Pierre Ouloumou, who previously told the court that one of Amougou Belinga’s phones had never been recovered.
Testimony still subject to challenge
At this stage of the proceedings, Otoulou has only been questioned by prosecutors. His testimony, which strongly supports the prosecution’s case, will still be tested through cross-examination by defense lawyers and questioning from lawyers representing the civil parties.
That next phase will allow the defense to challenge the chronology presented by the witness, the accuracy of the statements he attributed to the defendants, and the conclusions he drew during the investigation.
For now, Otoulou’s testimony does not amount to a finding of guilt. It does, however, place the alleged relationships between Amougou Belinga, Danwe, and Eko Eko back at the center of the trial while providing prosecutors with a detailed account of what they allege was the planning of the operation that led to Martinez Zogo’s murder.
15, July 2026
Martinez Zogo Murder Trial: Colonel Otoulou’s testimony directly implicates Amougou Belinga and Eko Eko 0
The trial over the murder of Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo reached a pivotal stage on July 14, 2026, as Colonel Jean-Pierre Otoulou, who led the initial investigation, delivered testimony that directly implicated businessman Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, former external intelligence chief Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, and former operations director Lieutenant Colonel Justin Danwe.
Appearing before the Yaoundé Military Court one day after cybercrime expert Jean-Pierre Ouloumou concluded his testimony, Otoulou detailed the early stages of the investigation and recounted statements he said pointed to the involvement of the three defendants.
Now commander of the Littoral Gendarmerie Legion, Otoulou headed the Centre Gendarmerie Legion when Martinez Zogo was abducted and killed in January 2023. He oversaw the initial investigation before a joint police-gendarmerie commission later took over the case on the instructions of President Paul Biya.
The colonel told the court his team had completed “about 80%” of the investigation before the commission assumed responsibility. Over nearly seven hours of questioning by prosecutors, he described how investigators identified their first suspects.
Danwe initially points to Eko Eko
According to Otoulou, the investigation began in earnest on January 20, 2023, after the prosecutor in Mfou informed him that a body had been discovered in Ebogo. The first leads reportedly placed Justin Danwe, then director of operations at the Directorate General for External Research (DGRE), at the center of the investigation.
Otoulou testified that during questioning, Danwe initially claimed he had acted on instructions from Eko Eko while insisting he did not know Amougou Belinga. After learning of those statements, Otoulou said he contacted Eko Eko, who allegedly replied: “Do not bother me. Ask Amougou Belinga and Danwe what they did.”
According to the witness, Eko Eko later sent him an audio recording of a conversation between Amougou Belinga and co-defendant Bidzongo. In the recording, the businessman allegedly described Danwe as “his person” within the DGRE. Otoulou further testified that the same recording contained another statement in which Amougou Belinga allegedly said, “Even Eko Eko is my person.”
Additional evidence cited
The colonel also pointed to other elements that, in his view, reinforced investigators’ suspicions. He said Eko Eko’s phones stopped transmitting signals on the day Martinez Zogo’s body was discovered.
He also testified that the DGRE headquarters and Danwe’s office were covered by surveillance cameras, with monitoring screens located in the director general’s office. Based on those elements, Otoulou said he concluded Danwe “was not lying” when he implicated his superior.
These assertions, however, remain allegations presented by a prosecution witness. Their evidentiary value will ultimately be assessed by the court in light of cross-examination and the full body of evidence.
Amougou Belinga acknowledges relationship with Danwe
Otoulou told the court he initially had no direct evidence against Amougou Belinga. “I had nothing on Amougou Belinga. It was Eko Eko’s statement that led me to him,” he testified.
The colonel said subsequent witness statements strengthened that line of inquiry. He testified that Bruno Bidjang told investigators Amougou Belinga had contacts within the justice system who could have Martinez Zogo jailed. According to Otoulou, when questioned, Amougou Belinga downplayed his conflict with the journalist, allegedly saying, “Martinez meant nothing to me.”
Asked about his relationship with Danwe, the businessman allegedly acknowledged both a personal and professional connection, describing him as a friend who regularly provided information that helped him win contracts abroad.
Confrontation changes Danwe’s account
Otoulou testified that he later organized a face-to-face meeting between Amougou Belinga and Danwe.
According to the witness, Danwe immediately revised his earlier statement, saying he did, in fact, know the businessman.
The colonel said Danwe then told investigators he had approached Amougou Belinga for help obtaining an advance on his salary through Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze, whom he described as one of the businessman’s associates.
It was during that meeting, Otoulou testified, that Amougou Belinga allegedly asked Danwe to “silence” Martinez Zogo.
According to the testimony, Danwe later met the businessman again at the Ekang building to begin planning the operation. Otoulou further testified that Danwe said he received payments of roughly CFA500,000 after each meeting. During a second meeting, Danwe allegedly told Amougou Belinga, “We are going to launch the operation.”
According to the witness, Danwe later informed the businessman that the mission had been carried out. Amougou Belinga allegedly responded, “I am waiting to see the result.” When Danwe later reported that Martinez Zogo’s body had been found, Amougou Belinga allegedly said, “He deserved his punishment.”
Otoulou testified that this final meeting was the only occasion on which Danwe left without receiving money.
Disappearance of an iPhone
The colonel also addressed the disappearance of an iPhone belonging to Amougou Belinga. He testified that the phone was allegedly hidden by one of the businessman’s wives, Melissa Amougou, before being handed to a domestic worker.
According to Otoulou, the housekeeper later told investigators that Melissa Amougou returned to retrieve the device. The testimony echoed earlier statements by cybercrime expert Jean-Pierre Ouloumou, who previously told the court that one of Amougou Belinga’s phones had never been recovered.
Testimony still subject to challenge
At this stage of the proceedings, Otoulou has only been questioned by prosecutors. His testimony, which strongly supports the prosecution’s case, will still be tested through cross-examination by defense lawyers and questioning from lawyers representing the civil parties.
That next phase will allow the defense to challenge the chronology presented by the witness, the accuracy of the statements he attributed to the defendants, and the conclusions he drew during the investigation.
For now, Otoulou’s testimony does not amount to a finding of guilt. It does, however, place the alleged relationships between Amougou Belinga, Danwe, and Eko Eko back at the center of the trial while providing prosecutors with a detailed account of what they allege was the planning of the operation that led to Martinez Zogo’s murder.
Source: Sbbc