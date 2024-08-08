Privacy Overview
8, August 2024
FECAFOOT cancels kit deal with One All Sports 0
FECAFOOT on Monday terminated its contract with American Sportswear giant One All Sports, ending a two-year partnership.
In a release announcing the termination, the Secretary General of FECAFOOT Blaise Djounang cited contractual breaches as the reason for the decision.
The Blaise statement furthered “The Cameroon Football Federation places great importance on the proper fulfillment of contractual obligations by both parties. That’s why we’ve terminated this contract and ended the partnership with this supplier.”
Cameroon Concord News understands that the Indomitable Lions will wear the One All Sports product for the last time in September before the federation launches a tender to find a new kit supplier.
The Samuel Eto’o teleguided decision comes as the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are set to begin next month. The Indomitable Lions, grouped with Namibia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, will start their qualification campaign on September 6, 2024, in Douala against Namibia.
Tensions between Fecafoot and One All Sports had been brewing for months. In March 2024, the federation had already expressed concerns about the non-compliance with certain contractual clauses.
One All Sports was chosen to replace the French supplier Le Coq Sportif, whose contract had been terminated prematurely for similar reasons. At the time, Fecafoot hailed the contract with the American brand as the most lucrative in its history, with a commitment of XAF1 billion annually or XAF3 billion throughout the contract period. The amount was more than double what Le Coq Sportif offered. However, the partnership with One All Sports ultimately failed to meet Fecafoot’s expectations. Based in Bangkok and primarily known for its activities in motorsports, One All Sports was at the center of controversy from the beginning, notably due to the dispute with Le Coq Sportif.
Rita Akana with files from Koaci