The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has received an official letter from the Cameroonian Football Federation following the quarter-final encounter between the two nations at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
In the message, the Cameroonian Football Federation expressed its deep appreciation to its Moroccan counterpart for the excellent organisation of the tournament and the high standard of hospitality extended to the Cameroonian delegation throughout their stay.
The Cameroonian FA also praised the quality of the reception and the vibrant atmosphere at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, highlighting the warm welcome shown to the players and technical staff during the match.
In addition, Cameroon congratulated the Moroccan national team on securing qualification to the semi-finals after their 2-0 victory, while wishing the Atlas Lions success as they continue their quest for the AFCON title.
The letter further underlined the strong fraternal and sporting ties between the two nations, expressing confidence that future competitions will continue to be marked by mutual respect, sportsmanship and cooperation among African countries.
12, January 2026
FECAFOOT commends Morocco’s hospitality after quarter-final defeat 0
Source: Africa Soccer