FECAFOOT rallies support for Indomitable Lions ahead of AFCON Qualifier
The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) is intensifying efforts to mobilize public support for the Indomitable Lions ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Namibia on September 7. The match, which will take place at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, marks the beginning of the 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign. FECAFOOT has launched a social media campaign, urging Cameroonians to unite behind the national team.
On August 30, the federation posted a visual on its Facebook page highlighting the significance of the event with the slogan: “One date, one place, one stake.” This post is part of a broader strategy aimed at mobilizing the Cameroonian public and creating an electrifying atmosphere for the Indomitable Lions during the match.
The federation also released a 53-second video calling for a “sacred union” among the Cameroonian people to support the national team in Garoua. The video aims to spark enthusiasm and encourage widespread mobilization to back the players in their encounter with Namibia. Additionally, Fecafoot shared a visual in Fufulde, a language widely spoken in the northern part of the country, to directly engage local communities and strengthen the sense of unity and support around the team.
This media blitz comes amid confusion and disagreement over the choice of venue for the match. Fecafoot, under the leadership of Samuel Eto’o, chose the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, citing more favorable weather conditions and support from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Namibian Football Association. However, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, suggested the match should be held in Yaoundé, the capital. “It has been decided that, in accordance with the high directives of the Presidency of the Republic regarding the proper organization of the match, the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé-Mfandena, which is in good functional condition, is, in the current context, the best suited to host this important event,” the minister stated in a communiqué issued on August 23, following a preparatory meeting for the match held at his ministry.
On August 30, Fecafoot revealed the list of 24 players called up by head coach Marc Brys for the matches against Namibia and Zimbabwe (on September 10). The press conference scheduled for this announcement was canceled due to the “unavailability” of the Belgian coach, according to the federation. The Indomitable Lions’ training camp was set to begin yesterday, September 2, 2024. Cameroon is in Group J, alongside Namibia, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.
