FECAFOOT unveils new Indomitable Lions kits
The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) revealed the national team’s new jerseys on its Facebook page Monday, March 17, 2025, ahead of World Cup qualifying matches.
Designed in partnership with new Swiss equipment supplier Fourteen, the kits include white models for the Indomitable Lions’ official training sessions, and navy blue jerseys for technical staff training. Both designs feature the Fecafoot logo, adorned with five stars representing Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles. The chest also displays the Fourteen logo, replacing former supplier One All Sports, and the iconic Indomitable Lions emblem.
A key design element is the inclusion of three horizontal stripes – green, red, and yellow – representing the Cameroonian flag across the front. The word “Cameroun” is emblazoned in capital letters on the back, with the Fourteen brand name positioned separately below the national flag stripes.
Fecafoot and Fourteen will officially present the Indomitable Lions’ match jerseys at a ceremony in Yaoundé today March 18, revealing the home, away, and third kits. Fecafoot said the kits are designed to embody Cameroon’s heritage, pride, and passion. “Cameroon’s colors unite the country and are embedded in the new jerseys that the Indomitable Lions and Lionesses will wear to represent their nation!” the federation said.
The Indomitable Lions are expected to debut the new jerseys in matches against Eswatini and Libya, scheduled for March 19 and 25, respectively, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Currently leading Group D of the African qualifiers with eight points, Cameroon aims to solidify its position with victories against both opponents. Securing maximum points would significantly advance the Indomitable Lions’ qualification for the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Fecafoot announced its partnership with Fourteen on February 4, 2025, naming the Swiss brand the official equipment supplier for all of Cameroon’s national football teams. The announcement followed the termination of its contract with U.S. supplier One All Sports nearly six months prior, due to the latter’s failure to meet contractual obligations. Fecafoot cited Fourteen’s “credibility” and “remarkable track record” as reasons for the new partnership.
