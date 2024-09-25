Privacy Overview
France World Cup winner Raphaël Varane on Tuesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 31.
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Varane had joined Italian club Como for this season but was then excluded from their Serie A squad having suffered a knee injury in August.
“A new life begins off the pitch,” Varane said on social media.
“I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads.
“Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon,” the four-time Champions League winner added.
Varane made 93 appearances for France from 2013-22, playing a key role in their victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as their runners-up finish four years later in Qatar.
