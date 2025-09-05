The Indomitable Lions crushed Eswatini (3-0) thanks to an own goal and goals from Georges Kevin Nkoudou and Arthur Avom on Wednesday in the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (Africa zone). The victory was secured within the first half hour, as Marc Brys’ men stifled their opponents.
It took just six minutes for the Indomitable Lions to break the deadlock. In a pressing move, Gift Gamedze accidentally beat his own goalkeeper, giving the Lions the lead (1-0). It was a nightmare start for Eswatini, who were quickly overwhelmed by the pace of the game.
The rest of the match confirmed Cameroon’s dominance as Georges-Kévin Nkoudou doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 25th minute (2-0), before Arthur Avom made it 3-0 three minutes later. By the half-hour mark, the match was already over.
After returning from the dressing rooms, Eswatini, better organised, resisted Cameroon’s attacks. For their part, the Indomitable Lions controlled the game without exerting themselves, managing their lead without taking unnecessary risks. Despite a few chances, the scoreboard remained unchanged until the final whistle.
With this clear victory, Cameroon consolidated its second place in Group D, now with 15 points, one point behind Cape Verde (16 points), the provisional leader. The Indomitable Lions can approach the rest of the qualifiers with confidence, buoyed by a convincing performance and a highly successful attack.
5, September 2025
Football: Indomitable Lions too much for Eswatini 0
The Indomitable Lions crushed Eswatini (3-0) thanks to an own goal and goals from Georges Kevin Nkoudou and Arthur Avom on Wednesday in the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (Africa zone). The victory was secured within the first half hour, as Marc Brys’ men stifled their opponents.
It took just six minutes for the Indomitable Lions to break the deadlock. In a pressing move, Gift Gamedze accidentally beat his own goalkeeper, giving the Lions the lead (1-0). It was a nightmare start for Eswatini, who were quickly overwhelmed by the pace of the game.
The rest of the match confirmed Cameroon’s dominance as Georges-Kévin Nkoudou doubled the lead with a fine strike in the 25th minute (2-0), before Arthur Avom made it 3-0 three minutes later. By the half-hour mark, the match was already over.
After returning from the dressing rooms, Eswatini, better organised, resisted Cameroon’s attacks. For their part, the Indomitable Lions controlled the game without exerting themselves, managing their lead without taking unnecessary risks. Despite a few chances, the scoreboard remained unchanged until the final whistle.
With this clear victory, Cameroon consolidated its second place in Group D, now with 15 points, one point behind Cape Verde (16 points), the provisional leader. The Indomitable Lions can approach the rest of the qualifiers with confidence, buoyed by a convincing performance and a highly successful attack.
By Rita Akana