Tottenham’s long-serving executive chairman Daniel Levy has stepped down after almost 25 years at the helm of the club.
Levy was appointed in March 2001 and leaves after Spurs won the Europa League in May to end a 17-year wait for a trophy.
The 63-year-old was the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman and earned an estimated £50m-plus during his time in charge, but he was also the target of regular protests from Spurs fans, especially last season.
“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” said Levy, who had a reputation in football for being a shrewd operator and tough negotiator.
“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.
“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.
“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”
4, September 2025
Football: Levy steps down as Tottenham executive chairman
Source: BBC