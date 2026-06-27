André Onana congratulated Ivory Coast after their qualification for the knockout stage but then appeared to question the reasons behind Cameroon’s failure to reach the same stage.
The Manchester United goalkeeper shared a message on social media celebrating the Elephants’ progress, while also expressing frustration over Cameroon’s elimination from the tournament.
Ivory Coast secured their place in the Round of 32 after defeating Curaçao, with Nicolas Pépé scoring twice to help his team continue their World Cup journey.
Following the result, Onana posted a message congratulating the Ivorian national team but included a remark that quickly attracted attention among supporters.
“Congratulations to the family. It could have been us, but… Ego… Ego… Donatien K’s ego… Anyway, good night.”
The message began as a tribute to Ivory Coast’s achievement but later appeared to suggest that problems beyond football may have contributed to Cameroon’s early exit.
Onana did not directly explain the full meaning behind his comments, but his reference to “ego” was interpreted as a criticism of issues within the Indomitable Lions setup.
The goalkeeper’s statement comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding Cameroon and the challenges affecting the national team. His public reaction has added another layer to the debate over the reasons behind their disappointing World Cup campaign.
While Ivory Coast continue their historic run at the tournament, Cameroon are left reflecting on a missed opportunity after failing to progress.
Onana’s comments have created further discussion around the Indomitable Lions, with many questioning whether internal issues played a role in preventing the team from achieving their ambitions.
The Cameroonian international first acknowledged Ivory Coast’s achievement before turning attention to what he believes may have gone wrong within his own national team.
As the World Cup continues, Ivory Coast will focus on their next challenge in the competition, while Cameroon face questions over what changes may be needed before future international tournaments.
27, June 2026
Football: Onana congratulates Ivory Coast, questions Cameroon’s World Cup exit 0
André Onana congratulated Ivory Coast after their qualification for the knockout stage but then appeared to question the reasons behind Cameroon’s failure to reach the same stage.
The Manchester United goalkeeper shared a message on social media celebrating the Elephants’ progress, while also expressing frustration over Cameroon’s elimination from the tournament.
Ivory Coast secured their place in the Round of 32 after defeating Curaçao, with Nicolas Pépé scoring twice to help his team continue their World Cup journey.
Following the result, Onana posted a message congratulating the Ivorian national team but included a remark that quickly attracted attention among supporters.
“Congratulations to the family. It could have been us, but… Ego… Ego… Donatien K’s ego… Anyway, good night.”
The message began as a tribute to Ivory Coast’s achievement but later appeared to suggest that problems beyond football may have contributed to Cameroon’s early exit.
Onana did not directly explain the full meaning behind his comments, but his reference to “ego” was interpreted as a criticism of issues within the Indomitable Lions setup.
The goalkeeper’s statement comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding Cameroon and the challenges affecting the national team. His public reaction has added another layer to the debate over the reasons behind their disappointing World Cup campaign.
While Ivory Coast continue their historic run at the tournament, Cameroon are left reflecting on a missed opportunity after failing to progress.
Onana’s comments have created further discussion around the Indomitable Lions, with many questioning whether internal issues played a role in preventing the team from achieving their ambitions.
The Cameroonian international first acknowledged Ivory Coast’s achievement before turning attention to what he believes may have gone wrong within his own national team.
As the World Cup continues, Ivory Coast will focus on their next challenge in the competition, while Cameroon face questions over what changes may be needed before future international tournaments.
Source: Africa Soccer