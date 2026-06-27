The United States and Iran traded military strikes after Washington on Friday accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire as diplomats struggle to contain the Middle East war.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that they had attacked US sites in the Gulf region in retaliation to American strikes in Iran, according to state television.
The US military had earlier announced that it had struck targets in Iran in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which it attributed to Tehran.
“If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this,” the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.
27, June 2026
US and Iran trade strikes putting new strain on Mideast ceasefire 0
The United States and Iran traded military strikes after Washington on Friday accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship, jeopardizing a fragile ceasefire as diplomats struggle to contain the Middle East war.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that they had attacked US sites in the Gulf region in retaliation to American strikes in Iran, according to state television.
The US military had earlier announced that it had struck targets in Iran in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, which it attributed to Tehran.
“If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this,” the Guards said, according to a post by state TV on Telegram.
By Asu Isong in London