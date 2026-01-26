A Senegalese national has been killed in Morocco following the Africa Cup of Nations final, according to a report by Senegalese journalist Lala Rassoul, prompting shock and calls for justice within the Senegalese community.
The journalist said the victim, identified as Charles Diouf, was attacked by unknown individuals after the conclusion of the final match.
He sustained multiple stab wounds from a bladed weapon and later died from his injuries. No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Lala Rassoul explained that the incident took place under conditions that remain unclear and are now the subject of official investigations.
The competent authorities are expected to determine how the events unfolded and to identify those responsible for the killing.
The death has cast a shadow over the aftermath of the Africa Cup of Nations final, which had drawn large crowds and intense emotions.
While celebrations and gatherings followed the match, the reported killing has shifted focus to concerns over safety and accountability.
Members of the Senegalese community expressed deep sadness and disbelief at the news.
Many have called for a thorough and transparent investigation, urging authorities to establish the facts and ensure that those involved are brought to justice.
The case has resonated widely among Senegalese supporters and expatriates, who described the incident as a devastating loss.
The journalist’s account underscored the uncertainty that continues to surround the case, noting that official findings will be crucial in clarifying what happened.
Until investigators conclude their work, questions remain about the motive for the attack and the identity of the assailants.
As the investigation proceeds, the incident has highlighted the profound impact such acts can have beyond the immediate tragedy, affecting communities already processing the emotional intensity of a major sporting event.
For many Senegalese, the focus has shifted from the outcome of the final to mourning a compatriot and seeking answers.
Authorities have yet to release further information, and no arrests have been announced.
The Senegalese community continues to await developments, emphasizing the need for clarity, justice and accountability in the wake of the reported killing.
26, January 2026
Source: Africa Soccer