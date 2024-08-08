Privacy Overview
8, August 2024
Former CAF president Issa Hayatou dies aged 78 0
CAF legend Issa Hayatou, one of the greatest African football leaders of all time, has died at the age of 78.
The former Vice President of FIFA and former head of the Africa Football Confederation (CAF) reportedly died from an undisclosed illness.
Issa Hayatou won the presidency of the African Football Confederation in Morocco when Cameroon won the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations trophy. He died on Thursday 8 August 2024 in Paris following an illness.
(This item is still developing)
By Chi Prudence Asong