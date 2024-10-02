Privacy Overview
2, October 2024
Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher seen in public for first time in over a decade 0
Michael Schumacher has been seen in public for the first time in over a decade. The Formula 1 legend was seriously injured after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013, with the life changing accident leaving him in a medically induced coma for several months.
Since the accident, Michael requires round-the-clock medical care and the family have been fiercely protective of his privacy.
But last weekend (26 September), Michael, who is now 55 years old, was spotted attending his daughter’s wedding. Gina Schumacher tied the knot to her partner Iain Bethke in a stunning ceremony at the famous family’s luxury Spanish villa.
Source: Yahoo.com