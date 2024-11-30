Privacy Overview
30, November 2024
French Cameroon: 20 killed after boat capsize in Far North 0
At least 20 people were killed on Thursday after a boat capsized in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to witnesses and security sources.
The boat capsized as it was transporting passengers from Darak island in the Logone-et-Chari division of region, witnesses told Xinhua Thursday evening.
Local media reported that more casualties are expected, as rescuers search for more victims.
Security sources said that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.
Boat accidents are common in the region often caused by overloading, faulty operations and severe weather.
Source: Xinhuanet