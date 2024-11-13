Privacy Overview
13, November 2024
French Cameroun: 10 killed in Boko Haram attack in Far North Region 0
At least 10 civilians, including women, were killed when the Boko Haram terror group raided a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region, authorities said Wednesday.
The overnight attack took place in Ldamang, a village in the region’s Mayo-Tsanaga division.
Far North Governor Midjiyawa Bakari confirmed the attack to Xinhua and said an official statement would be released later.
Source: Xinhuanet